Tri-Cities PBR Event Won by an 18-Year-Old Cowboy

John Crimber, an 18-year-old bull rider out of Decatur, Texas, picked up his fourth Profesional Bull Riders (PBR) win at the Tri-Cities Classic in the PBR Challenger Series. Crimber has only competed in the Challenger Series for around a month.

The PBR event at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on September 8th and 9th featured over 20 cowboys from across North America. Crimber took his second-place finish on Friday and turned it into a first-place finish after three straight high-scoring rides on Saturday. Also in the event, Oregon Bull rider Dawson Branton took fourth place, and Idaho’s Wyatt Moulton finished 5th.

PBR Challenger Series

The PBR Challenger Series was launched in 2022 and features 60 events across 27 states. The series exists to develop riders who are looking to join or are on the PBR team series. The top 40 Bullriders from the Challenger Series will compete in the finals later this year.