The Tri-City WaterFollies has a new sponsor for an integral portion of its annual summertime event. Spokane Teachers Credit Union, or STCU has stepped up to become the Over the River Airshow sponsor. It is a major announcement for the WaterFollies and allows the group to go after aerial acts that will be crowd-pleasers.

Along with the STCU sponsorship agreement being announced that the F-35A Lightning Demonstration Team will be in the show this summer. This plane flies out of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The pilot, Major Kristen "Beo" Wolfe will once again be in the cockpit during the STCU Over the River Airshow. This is an amazing jet and is considered to be the most advanced multi-role stealth fighter. The plane will also be featured in the fan-favorite and awe-inspiring Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang.

“The events hosted by Tri-City Water Follies are more than fun,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU President and CEO. “They are community touchstones and the biggest highlight of summer for many Tri-Cities residents and visitors. On average, 60,000 spectators will line the Pasco and Kennewick sides of the Columbia River for the 3-day event. NewsRadio 610 KONA will once again provide full coverage July 28th - 30th beginning Friday morning through the checkered flag in the winner take all final heat on Sunday.