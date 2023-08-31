WSU Tri-Cities Fall Education Summit Registration Now Open

The STCU sponsored summit is scheduled to take place on October 14th, will feature keynote speaker Jerad Koepp (the 2022 Washington state teacher of the year), and will take place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland. Doors will open at 8:45 am and lunch will be provided.

As a Native Student Program Specialist, Jerad Koepp supports over 230 Native American students from over 50 tribes, nations, bands, and villages, offering cultural and academic support and training to colleagues.

He also has extensive experience in developing North Thurston school district policies to support the education and culture of Native students. His most recent project implemented required training for educators and administrators on equity and government-to-government relations.

In a press release, Judy Morrison, WSU Tri-Cities Academic Director of Education, stated, “The College of Education on the Tri-Cities campus is excited to host its fifth annual Education Summit made possible by generous support from STCU. This year we will have sessions on STEM Education, Education Leadership, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Issues.”

The summit is only open to administrators and teachers and will cover a variety of issues and perspectives in K-12 education over multiple sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn up to six "clock hours."

The event costs $15 and registration is required by Monday, Oct. 9th. Officials note that spots fill quickly each year, so early registration is encouraged. Individuals can register at formtool.wsu.edu/tricities/Signup/index.castle?formid=11.

For questions about the event, visit tricities.wsu.edu/education/education-summit/ or contact Niamh O’Leary by calling (509) 372-7394, or emailing niamh.oleary@wsu.edu.