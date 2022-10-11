Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State

(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.

The AWB says manufacturing makes up 8% of the workforce in Washington State and workers earn an average of almost $96,000 a year. Johnson says many of these jobs are a available right here in the Tri-Cities, and all one has to do to apply is it visit a facility. You can learn more on Twitter at #MFGisWA and #isignedthebus