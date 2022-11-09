Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech

Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech

Photo: Energy Northwest

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.

Among the speakers; U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, former U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings and Steve Wright, former CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration and Chelan County PUD.

