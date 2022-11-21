Newhouse Re-elected As Western Caucus Chair

Last week, central Washington's Dan Newhouse was unanimously re-elected by the Congressional Western Caucus to serve a second term as Chairman for the 118th Congress.

“The Western Caucus will play an incredibly important and unique role in the coming years,” Newhouse said. “I am so proud of the efforts from Western Caucus Members across the country who have defended the values, practices, and priorities of rural America, and now, perhaps more than ever, it is important we continue this fight. We have accomplished a lot, but our work is not finished.

"From working to hold the Biden Administration accountable and reversing misguided anti-energy and land grab policies to promoting energy and agriculture production, ensuring active and effective management of our lands and waters, and modernizing regulations to ensure rural America can thrive, we truly have an opportunity to make a difference for our communities here in the nation’s capital," Newhouse continued. "It is an honor to be elected to serve another term as Chairman, and I look forward to working to advance our priorities in the next Congress.”

According to the Western Caucus, the organization focuses on hands-on Member education and experiences of rural, resource, and western life has been a hallmark of the Caucus for the last two decades. Caucus staff brings policy, press, educational opportunities, and advocacy for its entire membership through the official Eligible Congressional Member Organization status.

