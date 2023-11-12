Tri-Cities High School Football Playoff Scores (November 10-11)

4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Kamiakin - 36

Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) - 35

Overtime

The Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) was our game of the week, and it ended up as an instant classic as Kamiakin won via an overtime two-point conversion.

Graham-Kapowsin - 56

Richland - 35

Gonzaga Prep - 24

Chiawana - 14

3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Kennewick 27

Mountain View (Vancouver, WA) 12

2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

River View (Finley, WA) 47

Asotin 20

Toledo 21

Tri-Cities Prep 12

1B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Liberty Christian in 8-man football had a bye this past weekend. They will now play Neah Bay.

Upcoming games

Stay tuned for the next round of games in the WIAA High School Football Playoffs.

News Radio 610 KONA's Game of the Week

We will be announcing our game of the week early next week for the next round of WIAA High School Football Playoffs.

