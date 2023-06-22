Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge Gets Underway

The 13th Annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge kicks off today. It runs Thursday through Sunday with the geocaching MEGA event on Saturday.

Geocoins are special coins that geocachers collect as part of a modern-day treasure hunt.

Jen Davis, Parks and Recreation Coordinator, says passports are given out to participants.

"In each of those passports, you will find different locations to brand new geocaches, traditional caches and adventure labs."

Saturday’s geocaching MEGA event, which attracts hundreds of participants from around the U.S. and beyond, will be headquartered in John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way.

It's a free, family-friendly event with a Kid/Teen and an Adult Challenge. Adults who complete the challenge earn a collective Geocoin and kids/teens earn a Cachekinz trackable similar to the event coin.

You can still participate by going to this link. There are still plenty of spots available.

To Receive your Coin

One family member (only) MUST register through Richland Parks and Recreation.

Adults ~ Complete the Adult Passport

Kids/Teens ~ Complete the Kid/Teen Passport

Coin Pickup Time/Locations

John Dam Plaza, Saturday, June 24, 3:00-7:00pm

John Dam Plaza, Sunday, June 25, 9:00am-12:00pm

Richland Community Center, Sunday, June 25 ~ After 2:00pm - Call for current hours - 509.942.7529

Weekend Event Schedule & Food Vendors

THURSDAY EVENT

Adventure Lab 101 (GCA7VMR)

FRIDAY EVENTS

Cache In Weed Out (GCA6EYB)

Meet & Greet/Maker Magic (GCA75RY)

SATURDAY MEGA EVENT

8:00am - Breakfast (C&C Coffee and Tumbleweeds Food Truck – Breakfast Burritos)

9:00am – Welcome/Group Photo

9:30am - Adventure Labs/Geocaches - Go Live

3:00-7:00pm - Coin Pickup (Please don't arrive before 3pm to pick up your coin. Instead, find more geocaches or complete other local Adventure Labs.)

3:00-7:00pm - Dinner (Food Trucks: Gourmet Doggie Style & Tumbleweeds)

6:30pm - Prizes (Must be present to win)

