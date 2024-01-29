Beloved Tri-Cities Event Returning in 2024

It's been an interesting five years for an event that once drew people from all over the State to the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland. The family friendly weekend is now back after a tumultuous 2023 that saw it's cancellation.

Get our free mobile app

The Richland Chamber of Commerce first hosted Cool Desert Nights Show and Shine in 1994. The event traditionally took place every June on the weekend after Father's Day. The event continued to grow seeing it's peak entries reach just over 1,000 at it's height.

Richland Chamber of Commerce Facebook Richland Chamber of Commerce Facebook loading...

The Richland and Kennewick Chambers of Commerce merged to form the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2005. The Regional Chamber continued to host Cool Desert Nights until the 25th anniversary of the event. The milestone year in 2018 would be last the Chamber would have involvement.

The West Richland Chamber stepped up to take on the event in 2019, keeping it's home at the Uptown Shopping Center until 2022 when it combined with West Richland's Signature event, Hogs N Dogs, and was held at the Red Mountain Event Center in West Richland.

attachment-black car loading...

Last year the West Richland Chamber announced the event would not be returning to Red Mountain Event Center and unless someone stepped up to take on the event, it would be cancelled. Then came this news shortly after:

It wasn't enough to save the event for 2023 (the event was also cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The newly reformed Richland Chamber of Commerce was ready to tackle the event for 2024. It's back at it's traditional home in the Uptown Shopping Center, and it's traditional time of year...the weekend after Father's Day.

To follow the latest news regarding the return of Cool Desert Nights, click here.