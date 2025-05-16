Major Renovations Coming To Tri-Cities Airport

The third largest airport in Washington State is getting millions from the federal government to continue redevelopment plans. The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been awarded a $7 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to assist with expansion of the terminal.

Those FAA funds will be spread around to assist with other planned projects to improve the airport including upgrading the baggage makeup room. Washington State U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell played a role in getting the money to Pasco. She had this to say about the projects going on at the airport.

Tri-Cities Airport is in the midst of a decade-long terminal redevelopment plan, and this funding adds to previous federal investments to speed up expansion of its outdated terminal and baggage handling infrastructure.

The four term Senator also commented on the rapid growth Tri-Cities airport has seen over the last few years as it continues serving Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon.

As passenger traffic continues to break records, this investment ensures the airport can meet future demand while supporting local jobs and economic development that benefit the region.”

The funds are a part of the Federal Airport Infrastructure Grant program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Specifically, it allocates dollars to address airport infrastructure, safety, terminal, and roadway projects. In the latest round of project approvals, Washington State as a whole picked up over $66 million from the program.

Airport Director Buck Taft thanked both Senators Cantwell and Murray for their help in getting the funds here. He also mentioned the importance of those dollars for ongoing improvements as the airport continues breaking passenger records.

This is a critical step to expanding the terminal and improving the passenger experience.

The baggage makeup area will triple it's current size when construction is done. Speaking of construction, the work won’t impact travelers. This latest grant comes on the heels of the Airport getting $4 million to fund baggage system improvements through a separate grant program, the Airport Terminal Program.