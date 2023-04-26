Yakima Airport Issues Another Poll: Where Do You Want to Fly?

Your preferred airline destinations. That's what officials at the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field want to know where you would like to fly. Officials at the airport have published a new poll available to local residents through the end of May. The poll asks you to select which destinations from Yakima would be your top priority. Airport officials ask you about these five (5) destinations below.

WHERE WOULD YOU LIKE TO FLY FROM YAKIMA?

Seattle (SEA)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Phoenix (PHX)

Salt Lake City (SLT)

Los Angeles (LAX)

DON'T SEE A PLACE YOU'D LIKE TO FLY FROM YAKIMA?



If you don't see a destination in the above list that you would like to fly from the Yakima airport, officials say for you to use the option that allows respondents to write in other destinations not on the list.

“We appreciate the community’s support for YKM and look forward to continued feedback through this poll to help prioritize which airline destinations to pursue,” says Yakima Airport Director Rob Hodgman.

MANY PEOPLE FLY FROM OTHER WASHINGTON STATE AIRPORTS TO REACH DESTINATIONS

Many people leave Yakima to travel to other airports to reach their destinations, including airports in the Tri-cities and Seattle. Yakima city officials have been talking about expanding the airport. State officials may also consider the Yakima Airport as a regional airport to help relieve the congestion at SeaTac. A press release says this is "the second poll the City of Yakima has published this year about YKM. A poll in January received 1,404 responses, with 83 percent strongly supporting expansion of YKM." As with the new airline destination poll, the previous poll allowed respondents to reply anonymously.

YAKIMA AIRPORT IS TALKING ABOUT MAJOR EXPANSION



Washington state plans to build a new regional airport within the next decade. On January 3rd, 2023, the Yakima City Council approved a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) asking for YKM to be considered as the new preferred airport location.

Take the poll here.

