Three Injured In U.S. 97 Crash North Of Cle Elum

Three people, including two children, have injuries from a single car crash on U.S. Hwy. 97 north of Cle Elum Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by 42-year-old Crystal Turner of Salt Lake City was southbound 23 miles north of Cle Elum when it rolled and came to a rest in the southbound lane shortly before 5pm.

Turner and a six-year-old boy were hospitalized in Wenatchee at Central Washington Hospital while a 10-year-old girl was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with more serious injuries.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and Turner could face charges.

The highway was shut down for a time after the crash and the cause is under investigation.

Both children are also from Salt Lake City.