Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West

Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?

I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd.



facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out loading...

Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho Decorate For The Holidays?

As a kid growing up in my small community of the Lewiston/Clarkston valley, I always thought it was cool that there was a lighted cross and a lighted star that you could see from anywhere in town.

The lighted star goes up at Christmas and the lighted cross goes up during Easter.

facebook/LC VALLEY facebook/LC VALLEY loading...

It was truly one of those magical experiences as a kid to see the hills light up.

facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out loading...

Another amazing thing to check out in the Lewiston/Clarkston area is the lighted Christmas train park in Lewiston Idaho. Locomotive Park might be the #1 lighted Christmas train park in America.

It's right across the river from Clarkston Washington and it's gorgeous to walk through and explore.

You have to check out the dancing penguins!

facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out loading...

The City of Lewiston's Locomotive Park light display has been growing since the 1990s and it's become a must-see wonderment in the small town.

It doesn't cost anything to attend and enjoy the sites and families will love it.

It's almost like growing up near Disneyland, you don't appreciate it when you live there but once you move away, you want to get back there.

facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out/jack harrington facebook/locomotivepark/lewis clark night out/jack harrington loading...

I grabbed some photos and a video to show you how amazing the park looks when it's lighted up and the Locomotive Park has started becoming one of those must-visit places to see in the nation when it comes to lighted displays during the holiday season.

If you've been looking for a quick road trip, this lighted locomotive park right next to Clarkston Washington is worth exploring and the best part is that it's free to attend.

