Top 5 Outlet Malls in Washington State
I love me a good deal! I especially love name brands at discount prices! Outlet malls are a must when you want to save some money and still have that designer tag. Luckily for us, they are scattered throughout Washington, so we don't have to travel too far!
Here are your Top 5 Outlet Malls in Washington State according to Google:
1. North Bend Premium Outlets - North Bend WA
With stores like Coach, Banana Republic, even Carter's. Something for everyone! This is also where I have gotten all of my Coach purses from. Obsessed!
2. Seattle Premium Outlets - Tulalip WA
Abercrombie and Fitch, Armani, Burberry, Crocs, Columbia and so many more to shop around at!
3. The Outlet Shops at Burlington - Burlington WA
Lane Bryant, Nike Clearance Store, Coach and Zumiez. I noticed in the Instagram post below that there is a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?! Say less! I'm headed your way, Burlington!
4. The Outlet Collection, Seattle - Auburn WA
With stores like Eddie Bauer, Coach, Famous Footwear, Gap and GNC (plus more), you could spend the whole day here!
The Outlet Collection Seattle | Large Outlet Mall in Auburn, WA
5. Centralia Outlets - Centralia WA
Chico's, Children's Place, Kay Jewlers, Gap and more!
There you have it! And I did notice something. If you visit the malls Instagram pages, you can see if there's any special deals! Now get out there are start saving on those name brand items you've been chomping at the bit for!
