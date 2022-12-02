This is The Greatest Ice Cream You Can’t Find In Tri-Cities

My name is Robb Francis and I am an Ice Creamaholic. There...I said it. I could eat ice cream every day if possible. I am always on the lookout for the next "best" ice cream. There have been plenty over the years that have held that title, even for a brief period of time, in my book.

Get our free mobile app

When I was a kid, it was Breyer's and Farrell's then getting older Friendly's, Turkey Hill (Philadelphia area brand, though you can find their iced tea at Fred Meyer off 395), and Baskin Robbins, to name a few. A few months ago I tried an ice cream for the first time in the 20 plus years I've lived here and it blew my mind.

Courtesy: Washington State University Courtesy: Washington State University loading...

I had dinner at Magill's in Pasco and felt like dessert, noticed a pretty good variety of ice cream listed, and thought to try one. So I went with the Chocolate Peanut Butter and fell in love. The chocolate ice cream was amazing, it was creamy, not too heavy, and literally melted in your mouth. It had swirls of peanut butter through it that was actual peanut butter, not flavoring and coloring. It was like eating a frozen Reese's Peanut Butter Cup but better.

I asked what kind of ice cream it was and they told me it was WSU Creamery. I asked where I could get it and they said "here". It isn't sold in stores and no other place in town had it, that i could find, so when i was in the mood for ice cream I would have dinner at Magill's. That all changed this week.

I went in for dinner and didn't see ice cream on the board so I asked if they still had it. I was told they only sell it in the spring and summer then let their stock run out in the fall are are usually out by the end of October. When asked if I was ready to order I needed to ask the server for a few more minutes to grieve...but it sent me on a mission.

I reached out to Washington State University to get more info on the greatest ice cream I've ever tasted. Turns out they don't sell it like they do Cougar Gold Cheese (also produced at the Creamery). If you want the Ice Cream you need to go to Pullman to get it. So Magill's has been going out of their way to bring this treat to Tri-Cities by all accounts.

Courtesy: Washington State University Courtesy: Washington State University loading...

I wanted to learn more about the Creamery itself so John Haugen, The Creamery Manager, was kind enough to drop some knowledge on this ice cream junkie. The Creamery began producing in 1948. Students make the ice cream and Cougar Gold Cheese, producing ice cream once a week and cheese five days a week.

They make 600 gallons of multiple ice cream flavors over a two day process. One day they make the mix and the next they freeze what was made the day prior. including clean up it takes roughly 16 hours over the two days to make that goodness. If you were doing the math in your head...that pencils out to roughly 24,000 gallons of ice cream per year and add in 260,000 30 ounce cans of Cheese with 200,000 of them Cougar Gold.

Courtesy: Washington State University Courtesy: Washington State University loading...

Please...do not take my word for it. Experience the nectar of the gods known as WSU Creamery ice cream for yourself, whether it is at Magill's in Pasco or at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe in Pullman, the base of operations. If you are a fellow Ice Creamaholic you owe it yourself!