Thieves Steal $3K in Fireworks from Walla Walla Youth Ministry Stand

Fireworks theft suspects (WWCSO) Fireworks theft suspects (WWCSO) loading...

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is hoping for some leads from the public in this case.

At least 3 suspects involved

According to the WWCSO, these suspects (at least 3 are pictured in surveillance images) were caught on camera breaking into a fireworks stand and making of with thousands of 4th of July items.

WWCSO WWCSO loading...

The WWCSO did not specifically name which stand, but said it was "one of our local youth ministries fireworks booths."

WWCSO WWCSO loading...

The time stamps on the images show 2:37 AM, July 3rd. Officials say at least $3,000 worth of product was taken, which is a Class C Felony.

Get our free mobile app

That's in addition to breaking and entering and any other charges the suspects could face. Anyone who may have any information on who they are, or details, you're urged to call (509)524-5400. All leads can be confidential.