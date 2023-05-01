Thief Putts Off With Cart From Kennewick Golf Course

On a Sunday Night that brought blowing winds through the area, someone thought it would be a good time to make off with a golf cart from a Kennewick area Golf Course...it wasn't.

The victim was Zintel Creek Golf Course located at 311 N. Underwood St.

According to the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook Page, Chase S. Craig allegedly made off with the golf cart from the course and was eventually tracked down and confronted by a Zintel Creek employee. The employee managed to catch up with Craig near the 1000 block of W 10th Ave in Kennewick.

That's a pretty good distance to travel in a golf cart before getting caught. When confronted by the employee, Craig (who was reportedly armed with a BB gun) was said to have pulled out the weapon and threatened the employee. Kennewick Police were called and responded by setting up containment in the area.

Richland Police assisted the situation by deploying a drone to help with the search for Craig who was still on the run. Things ramped up when K-9 Officer Ivan was brought in to assist and to track Craig. Eventually the Police caught up with Craig in the 700 Block of W 19th Ave in Kennewick.

The 26-year-old Craig was taken into custody and booked in to the Benton County Jail on charges of theft in the second degree (which is a felony), felony harassment, and a misdemeanor warrant. He was being held on a $1,000 bond.