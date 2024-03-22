These 12 Washington State Retailers Will Close 24 Hours On March 31st

12 major retailers are closing their doors temporarily on March 31st.



What Major Retail Stores Will Be Closed For Easter In Washington State?

We are accustomed to having Easter in April, but the holiday falls on March 31st this year.

That means some of our favorite retailers will be closed to celebrate. Thanks to our friends at retailmenot.com, they've compiled a massive list of store closures, and here are 12 Tri-Cities and Washington State that could affect you on the holiday weekend - here is their list:

Best Buy: If you need a new TV, a phone charger or a washing machine, don’t plan an in-person visit to a store. In keeping with its long-standing tradition, Best Buy will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Costco: This won’t be a good day to pick up a family-sized pack of paper towels, as Costco is closed on Easter Sunday. See which other holidays Costco is closed on.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: If you have a big fishing day planning for Easter morning, get that gear the week before. Dick’s Sporting Goods is closed on Easter Sunday.

Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby is a fun spot for picking up cute crafting items, but not on Easter. This chain is closed every Sunday, including Easter Sunday.

The Honey Baked Ham Company: Make your life easier and grab a ham for Easter, but do it early. They will be closed on Easter Sunday, but meals, proteins, sides and desserts can be purchased and picked up in advance.

JCPenney: If you need a few new accessories before Easter, shop early. Most JCPenney locations are closed on Easter Sunday.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s is a great spot to find good deals for the whole family, but you won’t find them on Easter Sunday. This chain will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Lowe’s: Whether you need a fresh coat of paint or supplies to build that new pool deck, stop by Lowe’s before the weekend, as it will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Macy’s: There’ll be a lot of great sales to find at Macy’s this spring, but you won’t want to stop by over the holiday. This chain is closed every year on Easter Sunday.

Michaels: If you need last-minute crafting supplies, go shopping during the week. Michaels is closed on Easter Sunday.

Office Depot: Get that printer paper soon because Office Depot will be closed again this year on Easter Sunday.

Target: Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.

