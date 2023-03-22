Last year when I was at the National RV Show in Moses Lake at the grant County Fair Grounds it seemed like everyone was telling me I had to try a Space Burger. “A Space Burger, What the hell is That”?

The Space Burger originated across the Cascade mountains, at the Century 21 Exposition, also known as the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. One attendee remembered in a 1987 Seattle Post-Intelligencer article about the fair, “There was this Space Burger, a hamburger patty compressed between two slices of bread in a machine so that it looked like a flying saucer. I just went nuts over it.”

How the Space Burger machines got to Moses Lake remains a mystery. Space Burgers debuted at the Grant County Fair in 1964, and today, the Lioness Club raises enough funds from Space Burger sales to fund an entire year’s worth of projects. Operating their five machines, the Lioness Club booth turns out about 5,000 Space Burgers on every day that the Grant County Fair is open.

You start with two slices of white bread go in a special sandwich-making machine that seals inside a mixture of seasoned ground beef, sauce, and shredded lettuce. At a blistering 400°F degrees, the machine toasts the bread in a mere 30 to 40 seconds while also crimping shut the sandwich edges and cutting off the crusts, making flying saucer-shaped burgers.

So, if things go right, I will taste my verry first Space Burger this Saturday when I am at this years National RV Show at the Grant County Fair Grounds. If you are looking for me I will be there from 11 to 2, enter at the “purple gate”.

