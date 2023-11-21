Will The Weather Cooperate for Thanksgiving In The Tri-Cities?

Thanksgiving has always been interesting when it comes to weather patterns in the Tri-Cities. The first Thanksgiving I spent in the area, back in 2000, it snowed. I also experienced my first Chinook wind around that time and watched nearly all of that snowfall disappear.

Normally, the Tri-Cities sees temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees, averaging usually in the mid 40s range during the day with lows settling into the low to mid 30s for the four day holiday. This year we could see some tricky spots on the roads based on what the forecast is calling for overall.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows that our area, as well as just about all of Washington State, will see normal temperatures for this time of year. That is a little bit broader of a paintbrush stroke.

Getting closer to home, NWS Pendleton is cautioning that we could see wet weather tonight into tomorrow day and evening. We have a 20 percent chance of showers this evening with a 40 percent chance during the day tomorrow, before dipping back to a 320 percent chance tomorrow night for the wet stuff.

The lows Wednesday night are expected to go below freezing (29 degrees) setting up freezing fog conditions Thanksgiving morning. The NWS is not calling for wet stuff of any kind on Thanksgiving. The sun is expected to come out after the freezing fog passes to create a pleasant, but brisk, day with a high around 43 degrees.

It will go back down below freezing Thanksgiving night with an expected low of 25 degrees, making it a bit colder than Wednesday Night's low. there will be sunny skies on Black Friday before the weather heads in the opposite direction for the rest of the weekend.

Freezing Fog will be the theme for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 30's (37 and 36 respectively) and lows settling to the lower 20s (22 and 23). Monday morning's back to work commute will feature freezing fog for a third straight day with highs again around 37 degrees.

The theme for the Thanksgiving weekend should be enjoy your fest with friends and family and be mindful of the conditions for the rest of your time off. You might think about roasting chestnuts over the open fire in the evening to warm up.