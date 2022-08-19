Teacher Accused of Sex with Toppenish Student Caught in CA

Cerna captured in CA (Yakima County Crimestoppers) Cerna captured in CA (Yakima County Crimestoppers) loading...

According to information released by the Public Information Officer of the Yakima County Sheriff's Department, a teacher sought for allegations of misconduct with students has been caught in CA, but is resisting extradition.

The teacher captured in CA could post bond

40-year-old Bertha Adriana Cerna was arrested in CA, according to information released by Casy Schilperoot of the YCSO. Although the circumstances of her arrest are not yet known, it was somewhere in Orange County, CA.

The YCSO says she is resisting extradition and could post $50K bond. She is scheduled for a hearing during which a judge will determine if she is the same suspect being sought for the Toppenish incidents.

August 25th is her hearing before the judge. If it is determined she is the suspect, YCSO officials will travel to CA to retrieve her.

As we reported August 2nd, Cerna has been accused of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Furnishing Liquor to Minors. From our news report on August 2nd:

"Cerna is accused of having a sexual relationship with a male student when he was 17. He told investigators she visited his apartment two days before his graduation in 2020, she became flirty and eventually drove them to a baseball field where they had sex in his car."

The investigation is considered long-running by Yakima officials.