Suspect Tells Victim Not to Call Cops After Benton City Crash

BCSO BCSO loading...

The driver who took out a homeowner's fence near Benton City is already wanted on charges, an outstanding warrant.

Driver plows into a fence, then tells homeowner not to call the police

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Kennewick man, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Rafferty after he allegedly crashed his car into this fence north of Benton City.

BCSO BCSO loading...

The BCSO did not say specifically what time the incident occurred but said the suspect fled the scene afterward and asked the victim not to call the police.

The BCSO says it's believed he was captured on video fleeing the scene, although no images have been released yet.

The incident happened on the East Highland Extention Road about a mile north of the center of town, and just east of SR 225.

Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The BCSO did not say what his outstanding warrant is for.