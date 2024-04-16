In Benton City, WA Firefighters from Benton County Fire District #2 are currently battling a natural cover fire near the intersection of River Road and Harrison Loop. Reports suggest that the blaze is posing a threat to nearby structures, prompting swift action from emergency responders.

The authorities have closed off River Road at SR 225 and the southern end of Harrison Loop to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate firefighting efforts, according to Benton County Fire District #2.

Fire District #1

In a coordinated response, crews from Benton County Fire District #1 have also been mobilized to combat the flames. They caution that shifting winds could exacerbate the situation, heightening the risk to both property and lives. As a precautionary measure, they urge individuals to steer clear of the affected area until the situation is brought under control.

The presence of multiple fire districts underscores the seriousness of the situation and highlights the collaborative efforts underway to contain the fire and protect the community. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Residents in the vicinity are advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. Updates on the situation are expected as firefighters continue their efforts to gain control over the natural cover fire threatening Benton City.

