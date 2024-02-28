1983 Driving Video Shows How Much Benton City WA Has Changed

Check Out This 1983 Video Showing Benton City And Richland On SR 224

My grandparents lived in Burbank Washington when I was a kid and my first recollection of coming to the Tri-Cities was in 1988 to visit them.



youtube/highway videos youtube/highway videos loading...

Go Back In Time With A 1983 Washington DOT Video Showing State Route 224

I got lost down on Lewis Street in Pasco and had to call my grandparents who said "Oh heavens".

I, of course, didn't realize that the part of Pasco I was in at the time was a little sketchy.

Luckily, my grandparents came and saved the day but some would say the Tri-Cities has changed drastically from those days.

Get our free mobile app

I came across a cool highway video that you can check out thanks to Highway Videos on YouTube.

youtube/highway videos youtube/highway videos loading...

If you grew up in Benton City and Richland in the 80's, the video below will show you how much Benton City and Richland have grown through the years.

Highway Videos posted this description of the video:

"In 1983, The Washington State Department of Transportation drove East/West on SR-224 and recorded video documenting the highway. This was part of a project that photographed/videotaped the state's highways every couple of years. This video now resides at The Washington State Archives who were kind enough to share it"

For me, I love that old green truck at the start of the video. It looks like the one my grandfather had when I was a kid.

One takeaway from the video is NO roundabouts as you come into Benton City and as you head up towards Richland, very few houses can be seen on the video - WOW

Talk about a walk down memory lane.

12 Amazing Tri-Cities Things That Have Survived the Test of Time Here are 12 things and people that have survived the test of time in the Tri-Cities. They've become Tri-Cities institutions. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

12 Amazing Tri-Cities Things That Have Survived the Test of Time Here are 12 things and people that have survived the test of time in the Tri-Cities. They've become Tri-Cities institutions. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals