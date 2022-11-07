Sunnyside Police Chief Fired

(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department.

“I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside.” Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba also cites a lack of trust and cohesion between herself and the now-former Chief. Alba has appointed current Police Sergeant Robert Layman as Acting Police Chief until a permanent replacement can be named.

In addition to the change at the level of Chief, Police Commander Scott Bailey has been placed on paid Administrative Leave pending the results of an internal investigation into misconduct. Police Sergeant Johnnie Gusby will step in as Acting Police Commander until the investigation is complete. Commander Bailey’s leave is not disciplinary in nature and should not be construed as any adverse findings against him at this time