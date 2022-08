(Sunnyside, WA) -- One dead, another rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sunnyside, Yakima County early Wednesday morning. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. The Yakima Sheriff was called to the scene on a shots fired call. Deputies say an armed group opened fire at a house with people inside. The people inside fired back. The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known who the victims hit are.