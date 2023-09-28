Start Your Engines! Tri-City Fall Classic Is Nearly Here

One of the biggest west coast events in stock car racing comes to Tri-City Raceway this weekend.

130 drivers from across the western United States and Canada will compete in the 2023 Fall Classic.

"We have six different divisions, three per day. So, on Saturday, it's the Pro Late Models. There's about a 40-car field so far. There will be Vintage Modifieds and Mini Stocks." Laci Walden with Tri-City Raceway and Red Mountain Event Center said. "And then on Sunday, we have the Northwest Super Late Model Series, 40 cars. That one is $10,000 to win and that is the Fall Classic 125. And then the Elite Five Modified and the Hobby Stocks."

Besides high-octane racing, the venue offers a unique fan experience.

"Tri-City Raceway is the only half mile tri-oval in the whole entire nation. It is just iconic and a historic event in itself. A lot of people from all over the United States know about it and join us." Walden said.

The Fall City Classic also is a big boost for the local economy. With all the foot traffic, businesses stand to benefit.

"The hotels, motels, they've got a lot more heads than beds there. And then all the local restaurants will definitely be seeing more people, the grocery stores, retail stores, everybody's going to be benefiting from them." said Erik Mendehall, City of West Richland Community Development Director.

Traffic in and around the Fall Classic used to be a headache, but improvements have alleviated those issues.

"They developed parking for it. They also worked in conjunction with the local school district and the administration building out here to shuttle people back and forth with overflow parking." Mendehall said.

Practice began today (9/28). Drivers will practice tomorrow (9/29) as well. The public can watch tomorrow's practice.

Gates open at 9:00am, racing starts at 1:00pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

