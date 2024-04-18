PNW Beach Rated 2nd Best Spring Beach in the Nation

The website, Dive In, named the best spring beach in America.

Venice Beach in California, known for rollerblading in a bikini, was given bragging rights.

Other beaches in the top ten included places from the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia.

What are the Dive In rankings based on?

* TripAdvisor reviews of the beach.

* The amount of hotels close by, not to mention the hotel price, and hotel availability.

* Beach parking was a big factor in the scoring,

* Quality places to grab a drink and bite to eat.

* Google search volume.

So What Pacific Northwest Beach ranked at #2?

Iconic Cannon Beach, on the Oregon Coast.

Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach Credit Caleb Hawn via Facebook loading...

Lots of locals and people from all around the county and the planet LOVE visiting Haystack Rock and the town. Cannon Beach scored a 4.7 TripAdvisor rating from over 2,500 reviews.

Dive In didn’t seem to like the slight lack of hotel options in the area. As of April of 2024, there are 25 hotels in the greater Cannon Beach area.

Is this a bad thing?

That’s what I’m wondering. When my family makes our annual spring or summer visit to the Oregon Coast and Cannon Beach we’ve never booked a hotel.

Where do we stay on the Oregon Coast?

We’ve done one of three things. We’ve either reserved a campsite at Manzanita State Park in an RV or a Yurt. We’ve rented an Airbnb or Vrbo on the Oregon Coast. Or we rent a condo in nearby Gearhart.

Airbnb at Cannon Beach Credit Eat Wander Explore via Facebook loading...

Here’s some tips on great coffee and a meal in Cannon Beach

This is going to sound like an exaggeration. But one of the Americano’s I’ve ever ordered was from Insomnia Coffee in Cannon Beach. Go there. You won’t be disappointed.

The best bang for your buck/quality meal is Tom’s Fish N Chips in Cannon Beach.

Plan on going?

Don't forget to bring a kite and know when low tide occurs at Haystack Rock.

