Spokane Man Stabbed With Katana Following Fist Fight

(Spokane, WA) -- A man is recovering after being stabbed with a three-foot sword in west central Spokane earlier this week. According to the Spokesman Review, it started with a series of arguments and a fight between the suspect, Thomas Torngren and the victim. This led to Torngren later waking the victim up from his sleep, then stabbing him.





When police tried to arrest Torngren, he barricaded himself inside of a residence requiring use of a SWAT team to ultimately take him into custody. The victim was hospitalized with a lacerated liver. The sword used was allegedly a Katana.