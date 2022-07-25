Search On For Missing Woman After Car Found Near Hanford

(Richland, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a 54-year-old woman after her car was found along Highway 240 near Beloit Ave and the Hanford Rattlesnake gate. This happened on Sunday around 11:00am. This is of particular concern for the sheriff's office, as deputies say they located Atchley's phone and personal effects were found inside the vehicle, which was in proper working order and had fuel. The BCSO says attempts to try and reach Toni have been unsuccessful. They've also reached out to friends and family who state they have not seen nor heard from her. The car, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, was impounded. The agency is asking anyone who's seen or heard from Atchley to give them a call at 509-628-0333