Search Party Being Organized for Missing Wenatchee Man

A civilian search party is being organized to look for a Wenatchee man who has been missing since last weekend.

Thirty-eight-year-old Travis Coleman was last seen at his apartment on Montana Street in Wenatchee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Coleman's sister, Terra O'Neal, says his latest disappearance occurred shortly after another lengthy stretch when he was missing.

"He was at work on a construction site up Mission Creek in Cashmere last Friday morning at around 8:30 when he walked off the site into the Mission Creek area where he got lost and was then missing for thirty hours."

O'Neal says Coleman apparently walked or hitchhiked back to his apartment by early Saturday before disappearing again later that day.

She adds that it's believed Coleman may be suffering from mental health issues,

"He is not currently in a stable mental condition and we believe he might have motives to harm himself. He usually likes to go into the mountains when he's in this state of mind, so we believe he just walked to the nearest hillside, which would be the Castle Rock area. That's why we're checking there first."

O'Neal says she and her family have reached out to several local churches for assistance and that the search party should include at least a dozen members.

The search for Coleman is scheduled to commence at 12:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, April 25) at the Castle Rock Natural Area trailhead.

O'Neal adds that Coleman has been added to the missing persons list in Chelan County, however, KPQ News is still awaiting confirmation of this statement, as well as other details from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Coleman is approximately 5'10" tall and 180 pounds with dark brown hair and a beard.