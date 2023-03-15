A Silver Alert has been issued by Washington State Patrol

The Washington State-wide Silver Alert plan has been issued in response to the report of a missing person.

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Gold 2001 Toyota Sienna with Washington license plate number BSS8008.

The silver alert was issued after 65-year-old Sombo So went missing on March 14th.

Mr. So was last seen at the 4/Battery Store where he was to pick up his wife. When he arrived, he handed his phone to his wife and asked her to charge it. When she returned, Sombo was gone.

According to his wife, Sombo suffers from dementia. He has previously disappeared and was later found near he and his wife's former residence in Beacon Hill, Seattle.

According to authorities, his debit card was used between 10 and 11pm at a gas station in Monroe.

Mr. So is 5'9", with graying, short dark hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

If you know of Sombo So's whereabouts, please call the Washington State Patrol at 1-800-543-5678 or email mpu@wsp.wa.gov.

The Silver Alert was established by RCW 13.60.010 in 2015. The law states:

"The Washington state patrol shall establish a missing children and endangered person clearinghouse which shall include the maintenance and operation of a toll-free telephone hotline. The clearinghouse shall distribute information to local law enforcement agencies, school districts, the department of children, youth, and families, and the general public regarding missing children and endangered persons. The information shall include pictures, bulletins, training sessions, reports, and biographical materials that will assist in local law enforcement efforts to locate missing children and endangered persons."