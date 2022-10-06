Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man.
31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch
Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
The KPD says he was last seen in the area of the East Boat Launch in Columbia Park around 8 AM Tuesday, but has not been located since.
According to the police:
"Bradlee was last seen wearing glasses, a striped shirt, black basketball shorts, green shoes, and a backpack. He is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs."
Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, say investigators. Anyone who may have information about this location, or sees him, you're asked to call (509)-628-0333.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born