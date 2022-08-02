UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher

UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567.

Original Post

(Toppenish, WA) -- She was a high school teacher in Toppenish, now she's accused having sex with at least one student, and supplying the booze to a lot more of those students. Yakima County authorties are looking for 40-year-old Bertha Adriana Cerna. Court documents say one student who visited their home told police Cerna offered her liquor and marijuana when she would visit Cernas home, going so far as to have drank hard seltzers several times over.

Student visits to Cerna's Home Became Inappropriate

During those times, the witness says Cerna would tell of her sexual relations with male students, and even show explicit photos. If you know where she is or have any information on the case, call Yakima Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) You do not have to give your name. You will be given an 'alias number' to identify your tip. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000.