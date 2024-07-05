Pavement and Paws: Protect our Animals in WA State

We always see those warnings about not leaving our child or pet in the car on a hot day... But what about the Concrete on those hot days?

Yes, you should check the concrete temp. before letting the animals walk on it.

I mean think about it. There are days when we as humans walk outside and say, "op, I need shoes! it's hot out here! my feet are burning!"

Your poor pupper/ pet can't do that though! We they can think that, but they have no way of communicating that to us.

Protect the animal paws from hot asphalt/concrete/grounds.

Let's break down the Temperature differences for you, just to get a real idea of how hot the sidewalks actually get.

https://site.extension.uga.edu/climate/files/2022/05/surface-temperature-table.jpg https://site.extension.uga.edu/climate/files/2022/05/surface-temperature-table.jpg loading...

You even get how hot the grass is! Who woulda thought!

As you can see, even the different types of ground have varying temps. Notice hot hot they get and how quickly too!

Sure, it may be a great 93 degrees out, but that blacktop will be 130 degrees!

Timing is another key factor in when to get those furballs out and about. Morning time seems to be the safest based on the chart above, but that also depends on how hot the summer sun has warmed us up already.

Do the foot test. Put your own barefoot on the sidewalk. Would you walk on it? No? Then don't walk your pet either.

I did find "pavement shoes" for those feet here.

Just an idea :)

Have a safe, fun and COOL summer. Dogs wanna be swimming anyway, skip the walk, go to the beach.

