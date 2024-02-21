Washington State Hidden Gem Beach Named Top in the World

Why Is Ruby Beach In Washington State One Of The Best Beaches In The World?

You always expect Cannon Beach in Oregon to make the best of lists for beaches around the world but one beach in Washington State is also on the list.



Explore Why Ruby Beach In Washington State Ranks High As A Road Trip Must Do

A recent book from Lonely Planet ranks the world's 100 best beaches and Ruby Beach in Washington State made the list:

If you didn't know, Ruby Beach is a hidden gem located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. It is part of the Olympic National Park and is known for its stunning natural beauty and rugged coastline.

Why Should You Check Out Ruby Beach? Here Are Few Reasons:

The beach is named after the ruby-colored crystals that can sometimes be found in the sand. These crystals are garnets, which are commonly found in the area due to the erosion of nearby rocks.

One of the main attractions of Ruby Beach is its unique rock formations. Large sea stacks, some reaching up to 200 feet tall, dot the shoreline and create a dramatic backdrop for the beach.

The beach itself is a mix of sand and pebbles, making it a great spot for beachcombing and searching for treasures. The water can be quite cold so be aware of that if you are thinking of taking a dip in the ocean.

Ruby Beach is also a popular spot for hiking, picnicking, and photography. Several trails lead to different viewpoints and offer stunning views of the coastline. The beach is also a great place to spot wildlife, including bald eagles, sea otters, and seals.

You should be aware that Ruby Beach can be quite remote and is only accessible by a short hike from the parking lot. The weather can also be unpredictable, so it is important to come prepared with appropriate clothing and gear.

My wife loves Cannon Beach and I know were are going to add Ruby Beach to our next road trip destination here in Washington State.

