Rotary Duck Race Names Winner in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The winner of the Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race is the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck today. This after her employer, DGF Grant Construction, won the famed race this year. It was Tuesday that race organizers gathered at Toyota of Tri-Cities to give away the 2022 Double Cab Shortbed Truck. President Rick Routh telling Newsradio they had a very good year, selling 10-percent more tickets than last year. In all Routh says they sold 20,172 entries to the Duck Race. The proceeds support many local non-profits that serve the community