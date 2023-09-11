Fall Events Get Underway Around the Tri-Cities

With the upcoming seasonal switch to fall, a number of signature events around the Tri-Cities get underway this month.

One of the biggest events is the Fall Festival at Middleton Farms in Pasco.

"They've got a wide variety of activities to do. Very family friendly. It's a great event. You can go out there to do the corn maze. You got the pumpkin patch, go pick some pumpkins, the hayride, super fun if you haven't done that." says Corbin Harder, Director of Creative and Communication Services at Visit Tri-Cities.

Another signature event is the Christ the King Sausage Fest in Richland. It's two days of sausages, corn, bier rocks, pie, pretzels, taco potatoes, shirts, community performances, an outdoor beer garden, live bands, bingo and more. That event runs Friday (9/15) and Saturday (9/16).

"It's a very coveted event. In fact, it's claimed to be the third largest event in the Tri- Cities, brings in 25 to 30,000 people." Harder said.

Coming up this Thursday (9/14) is the Tri-Cities’ First-Ever E-Bike Expo. Those of you who get out to Vista Field for this free event will have an opportunity to learn about the rules, regulations and the various classifications of e-bikes.

"There'll be demos, guest speakers, safety education, coupons for free professional coaching and food trucks." Harder said.

Later this month, the 35th annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race takes place at Columbia Park. Six rotary clubs come together to raise funds for local nonprofits, education and human service organizations.

"The race features 25,000 Rubber Ducks racing to win for prizes and a brand-new vehicle sponsored by Toyota." Harder added.

For a full calendar of fall events, we've set up a link to the Visit Tri-Cities website here.

