Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it.

Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.

We look forward to serving you in 2022 in the same Fest style you grew to know and love! Please join us again for sausages, corn, bier rocks, pie, pretzels, taco potatoes, shirts, community performances, an outdoor beer garden, live bands, bingo, and more!

The fun starts at 10 am on Thursday with the school's "Chicken Dance" competition. Students wear their unique costumes and strut their stuff to the popular party tune. Students will be judged on their creativity.

Sausage Fest officially begins at 5 pm on Friday, September 16th.

There will be delicious food, arts and crafts, games, and live music till 10:30 pm. The games are for kids of all ages with great prizes. 12 food booths with over 30 different foods will be available, so there's something for everyone. Of course, the main feature is the sausage! There's the outdoor beer garden with live music from local bands. Voodoo Alley performs Saturday night.

Admission is FREE to Sausage Fest.

The fun continues on Saturday from 11 am till 10:30 pm. According to the Sausage Fest website, the entertainment includes performances by Sweet Adelines, the Tri-City Tappers, Richland High School's Dance Team, and many other local groups.

Where is Sausage Fest?

Christ the King Sausage Fest takes place at the school, at 1111 Stevens Drive, in Richland, near Kadlec Hospital.

