Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday

It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help.

You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be in your area on Saturday

Co-Chair of the event and Rotary Club Member Sheri Bissel says if you received a bag on your doorstep you're being asked to fill it with non-perishable food and put it where it can be seen from the road or sidewalk by 9:30 am Saturday morning. Bissel says if you didn't receive a bag you can still help by dropping off your donation at any Wray's IGA store, 3 locations in Yakima and 1 in Selah.

Food bank officials are also hoping for cash to purchase specific items

Food bank officials also appreciate cash donations to purchase items that aren't donated. If you would like to donate cash you can drop off money at the Yakima Sundome on Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

You could also send a check payable to Rotary Operation Harvest at P.O. Box 464, Yakima 98907.

Many different food banks benefit from your donation Saturday

Each year the Operation Harvest Food Drive collects thousands of pounds of food and thousands of dollars in donations. The money and donations are given to the more than 7 food banks that serve people in the Yakima Valley.

All the food banks take donations and many will be looking your donations in November and December to help needy families this holiday season.

You'll find food banks throughout the Yakima and Selah areas. For a list of food banks in the region click the link below.

https://www.yakimarotaryfoodbank.org/yakima-county-food-banks.html

