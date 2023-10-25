Road Closure Happening at Busiest Intersection in Kennewick

If you driven through the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard (and who hasn't) you've noticed the heavy amount of construction. The improvement project began in the Spring of this year and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.

The most recent portion of the project completed was the old signal poles being replaced and service to the new signal poles being transferred. There has also been work done in the evenings regarding the existing asphalt in all directions as well as sidewalk, curbing, and landscape work.

Now Comes the Heavy Lifting...

Beginning today, and running though Thursday afternoon, lane and full closures will happen at the intersection in order to continue work on paving and the laying of new asphalt.

The City of Kennewick revealed that over 85,000 vehicles per day travel the intersection of Steptoe and Gage, making it the busiest in the City limits. You can imagine that closures will have a huge impact on traffic so plan accordingly. Here is what to expect:

Beginning at 9am Wednesday the 25th until 4am Thursday the 26th temporary single-lane and double-lane closures on Gage Boulevard and both southbound and northbound full road closures on Steptoe Street. Northbound Steptoe Street will be closed at Tucannon Avenue and southbound Steptoe Street will be closed at Victoria Avenue.

Thursday the 26th beginning at 9am until 3:30pm work will require northbound and southbound Steptoe Street closures. Northbound Steptoe Street will be closed at Tucannon Avenue and southbound Steptoe Street will be closed at Victoria Avenue.

There will be detours in place to help you navigate the construction. There is a possibility weather could impact the schedule so make sure you check the City's website for updates by clicking here.