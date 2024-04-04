Bicyclists: Ride With A Ranger 17-Mile Tri-Cities Trip on 4/13

All bicyclists are invited to Ride With a Ranger on Saturday, April 13th.

Join Bike Tri-Cities, Manhattan Project National Historical Park, and the REACH Museum for an educational bike ride along the Columbia River from Leslie Groves Park to the REACH Museum. The fun takes place from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm.

Bike Tri-Cities-Facebook Bike Tri-Cities-Facebook loading...

The event is FREE for registered participants.

Pre-registration is required. Event registration closes at 6pm on April 11th. "Walk up" participation is NOT allowed. This is guaranteed FUN for the family! Helmets are required.

Participants will join National Park Service Rangers and REACH Museum staff on a 17-mile round trip ride from Leslie Groves Park along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail, on city streets through the Richland Parkway, and then continuing along the river to the REACH museum. There will be two stops along the route for presentations on the way to the REACH Museum.

Get our free mobile app

*Be prepared to be outside for several hours and dress appropriately for the weather. Close-toed shoes, long pants, a jacket, and gloves as appropriate for the weather are recommended.

*Bring water and snacks to ensure you have enough energy to complete the ride. Food is not provided or available for purchase during the event.

Riders will meet at 9:30 am at Leslie Groves Park in Richland (Tennis courts).

Participants will receive admission tickets to the REACH Museum at check in. The tickets are good for the entire day. The ride leaves the park at 10 am and will arrive at the museum at about 11:15 am.

Participants will have one hour at the REACH Museum. At 12:15 pm, participants will have the option to ride back to the start of the route with the rangers or return to Leslie Groves Park on their own at any time.

Visit www.biketricities.org to learn more and to register.

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman