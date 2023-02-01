(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.

The shooting in question happened back on January 26th. Jarrod Yockey was found shot and killed inside the home. Both 37-year-old Dustin Nelson and 25-year-old Thomascine McEachern were found on the street with gunshot wounds. A suspect, 29-year-old Lara Maria Garcia was taken into custody earlier.

