Richland Police Arrest Man After Shooting & 6 Hour long Stand-Off

A man is in custody after a shooting led to a several hours long stand-off in Richland.

On Saturday at about 9:45 pm, Police Officers were called out to the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. As Police arrived to the scene, no victims were located. However, an officer did see a vehicle matching the reported suspect vehicle description, and the driver matched the description of the alleged gunman. When the officer attempted to to make contact with the shooter, he fled into an apartment.

Richland Police contained the apartment until SWAT arrived at the scene.

After 6 hours, the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was able to detain and arrest 30-year-old Patrick Lyver.

The Richland Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices, the Kennewick Police Department, and the West Richland Police Department.

Lyver faces charges of drive by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, and burglary.

