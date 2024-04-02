Richland Police Hosting Coffee With A Cop Wednesday

The opportunity to sit down and talk with members of local law enforcement about public safety, what they do, and the concerns you have in your community is one day away.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Richland Police Department will host another Coffee With A Cop event at the Starbucks at 2725 Queensgate Drive Wednesday morning. The great thing about events such as this is you get to sit down with members of your local police department in a relaxed setting.

Get our free mobile app

You have the chance to discuss issues, ask questions about laws in the City, maybe find out the impact of resuming police pursuit on public safety, or just say hi and tell them to stay safe while serving and protecting.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

You're more than encouraged to bring a friend and start your Wednesday (April 3rd btw) with a hot cup of java and friendly conversation with Richland's finest from 9 -11 am. Great conversation helps to forge lasting relationships while strengthening the building blocks of trust in the community.