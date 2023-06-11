Richland Police Arrest 2 For Reckless Driving-Racing on the 240 Bypass

Richland Police Department Richland Police Department loading...

Two people were arrested after racing on the SR 240 Bypass Highway Saturday night.

Richland Police were dispatched to an unrelated incident at the intersection of Duportail Street and SR 240 just before 11 pm. It was there that officers report two trucks were revving their engines. According to the Richland Police Facebook page:

One of the trucks did a burnout and then both took off rapidly accelerating going westbound on the bypass. The vehicles were obviously racing each other.

Officers stopped both vehicles. Both drivers were arrested for reckless driving. One driver had his license suspended for being a habitual offender. Both drivers were taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.

