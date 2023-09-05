Richland Police Announces Town Hall – Social Media Edition

The Richland Police Department wants to hear from you on its Facebook page.

They're hosting a Town Hall - Social Media Edition.

It's an opportunity for you to drop your burning questions for an officer or staff member. If you're curious about something happening behind the scenes, you may ask about that as well.

Next week, Richland Police will pull the most popular question and answer it. It could be about police responses, crime numbers, personnel changes, etc.

To post your question for the Richland Police Department, we've set up a link here.

