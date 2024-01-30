Popular Richland Boat Launch Closed Until Further Notice

A popular spot to launch your boat into the Columbia River in Richland will be closed until further notice according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Get our free mobile app

It was announced, via Facebook, that the Columbia Point Marina Boat Launch will not be accessible by the public for an undetermined period of time as a section of the dock became loose.

Richland Parks and Rec Facebook Richland Parks and Rec Facebook loading...

The department advised they will be troubleshooting the problem to determine exactly what happened and then making the necessary repairs. They also encouraged people to check back for updates on their progress.

Some asked further questions on the Facebook post that appeared around 5:30 Monday Night. There was no further response at the time of this writing by Richland Parks and Rec. One person who commented suggested it was a fix that could be done "in half a day".

CBDR Facebook/Canva CBDR Facebook/Canva loading...

The biggest concern from residents who posted was if it would be open for emergency services such as Columbia Basin Dive Rescue if it was needed.