New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing

When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker

He was reported missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park on September 10 of 2022.

Mosbrucker says helped search for the boy and talked with his family members about placing Lucian's name in the title of the bill.

the bill would require

If successful the bill would require the Washington State Attorney General to publish on the office website a tool kit for searching for missing persons which would contain updated information to help searchers with resources to help locate and recover those who are missing.

the toolkit would contain;



An explanation of how to report a missing person to an applicable law enforcement agency

An overview of the kinds of information that may be helpful to provide when reporting a missing person

Additional steps that may be taken to assist with recovering a missing person once a report has been made

Suggestions and resources for navigating difficulties that are commonly encountered during the process of reporting and recovering a missing person

A list of counseling resources and assistance to family members, friends and community members of missing persons

Information developed in consultation with the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force for reporting and recovering missing indigenous people

Information specifically tailored to reporting and recovering missing persons who are vulnerable due to age, health, or a mental or physical disability.

A public hearing was held on the bill earlier this week.If the bill passes and becomes law the toolkit would be available on November

