Renton WA Police Rake in Big Money with Recent Speed Enforcement

The number of people pulled over in the emphasis patrol was described by witnesses as one after the other.

Renton Washington Police Sting Tons of Speeders on Benson Drive

A recent video released by the Renton Police Department shows vehicle after vehicle being pulled over by teams of motorcycle police executing a speed-emphasis patrol. Police pulled out one after the other with no break between stops for hours

The Renton Washington Police Department warned the public on May 6th, 2024, that they would be executing speed emphasis patrols and that drivers should slow down. The emphasis patrols were sparked by recent 2023 crash fatality numbers, the highest in Washington State's history. Then on May 9, 2024, the Renton Police held a speed-emphasis patrol with officers using lidar along NE 4th Street and in less than 30 minutes, found three different drivers over 50 mph. That is at least 16 mph over the speed limit and a $217 fine according to Renton Police.

Renton Motorcycle Officers Can't Keep Up with Speeders

In the video posted below, you can see that by the time one officer leaves to pull over one speeder, another is grabbing on right behind. Over and over again police continuously pull over speeders, the fastest being 62 MPH in a 40 MPH zone on Benson Drive. The Renton Police want everyone to remember that 810 people died in fatal car crashes in Washington State last year and speed, drugs, and alcohol were important factors in those deaths. Please slow down, especially in Renton, Washington or you might get a visit from the officers yourself.